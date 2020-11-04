Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $275,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $260.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.77.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

