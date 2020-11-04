Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of B&G Foods worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE BGS opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

