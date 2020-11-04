Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

