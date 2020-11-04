Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 865.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $260.80 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.77.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.