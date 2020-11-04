Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,183 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

