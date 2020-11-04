Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

