Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $887,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

BRO stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

