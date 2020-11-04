Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Ciena worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,034. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

