Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 151 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.