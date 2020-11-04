Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

