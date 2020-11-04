Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $827,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.09. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,880 shares of company stock worth $11,759,609. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.