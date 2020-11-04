Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cable One by 173.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,794.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,805.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

