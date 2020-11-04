Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

