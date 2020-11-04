Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 68.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

