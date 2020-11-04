Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 93,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $406,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,384 shares of company stock worth $11,194,725. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

