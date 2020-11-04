Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 62 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,231 shares of company stock worth $625,242. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

