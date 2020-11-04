DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCAU. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

