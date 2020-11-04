DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

