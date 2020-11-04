Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 725 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.