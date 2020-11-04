DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 14,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.