Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 124.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $156.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.