DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.07 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

International Paper stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

