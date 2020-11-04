Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

