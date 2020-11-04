Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

