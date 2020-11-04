DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

