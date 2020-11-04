Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $10,007,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WELL opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

