Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nielsen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.