The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,497,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,825 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

