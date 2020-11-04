DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $203.22 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $203,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 275.8% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

