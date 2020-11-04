Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 582,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.8% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

