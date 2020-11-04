Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 920.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

