Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $498,000 Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

