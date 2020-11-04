DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,059 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

BLL opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

