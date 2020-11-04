DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 258 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.41 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.