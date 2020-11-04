Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of ALK opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,570 shares of company stock worth $371,513 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

