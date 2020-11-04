Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 434 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $634,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

FRT opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.