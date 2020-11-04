Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 582,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

