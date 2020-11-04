Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

