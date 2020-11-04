Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 582,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 766,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after buying an additional 319,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

