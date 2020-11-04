DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 15,053 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beigene were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 69.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.20. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.76.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.44.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,149,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,530 shares of company stock worth $84,393,685 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

