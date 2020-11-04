News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. News’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

