Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

