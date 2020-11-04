Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,761,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 179,343 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

