Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,761,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 179,343 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

News Corp Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
News Corp Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of IPG Photonics Co.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of IPG Photonics Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report