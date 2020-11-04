Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

