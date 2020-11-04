Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

NYSE HII opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

