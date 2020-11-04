Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

