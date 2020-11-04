Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 593 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $52,926,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,038 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

