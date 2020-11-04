Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $644,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln National by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

