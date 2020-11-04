Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Robert Half International by 456.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

