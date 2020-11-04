Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $653,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,596 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

